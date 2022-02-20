Stay Ahead In Human Resources With These Online Webinars

It’s crucial for businesses to stay up to date with the latest developments in the world of work and a Maltese training academy is determined to make sure they stay ahead of the curve. 21 Academy, which is fully licensed by the Maltese education authorities, is rolling out a series of webinars aimed at employers and HR professionals, starting as early as next Wednesday. These are the webinars on offer. 1. The impact of cannabis use liberalisation on the workplace

Malta recently made history by becoming the first EU country to legalise cannabis for personal use, but the law was criticised by representatives of employers and employees due to perceived grey areas on its impact on the workplace. 21 Academy’s webinar will delve into the law (ACT No. LXVI of 2021, Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis), whether the legislation includes enough safeguards for businesses, and what the expected impacts of cannabis liberalisation on workplaces in different sectors will be. Participants will understand whether any tests can be carried out to detect cannabis impairment on the job, what policies can be put in place and what actions employers can take to mitigate the impact. The lecture will be delivered by employment lawyer Christine Calleja and Angelito Sciberras, whose Masters dissertation was precisely about the impact cannabis liberalisation has on workplaces. 2. Understanding the implications of the new Whistleblowing Act

Malta recently updated its whistleblower protection laws as per the requirements of an EU directive. Whereas the legal requirements used to only apply to government ministries and major private companies, it has now been extended to companies with a minimum of 50 employees. These companies are now legally required to set up internal reporting channels for whistleblowers seeking to expose inappropriate working practices. All employers subject to the Whistleblower Act must also develop internal procedures for receiving and handling information passed on by whistleblowers, routes which must provide the utmost protection for the whistleblower’s confidentiality. The webinar, delivered by lawyers Antonio Depasquale and Emma Grech, will give participants an overview of the law, including what officers must be appointed, what channels must be set up, what timeframes should be in place, what records must be kept and what sort of information should be made available to staff. 3. Overview of the Employment and Industrial Relations Act

While it is not a new law, the Employment and Industrial Relations Act (EIRA) (Chap 452 of the Laws of Malta) remains Malta’s primary source of employment legislation. The law deals with employment conditions, industrial relations and protection against discrimination; all issues that employers and HR professionals must be well-attuned to while on the job. The webinar, delivered by employment lawyer Roselyn Borg, will explain the legal provisions and how they should be applied in practice. It will also briefly explore the implication of new legal notices that the government published in recent months. 4. Handling recruitment and selection

Recruitment is proving to be a major headache for employers in the country, with fierce and ever-growing competition for the best and brightest staff. Well known HR professional Calvin Cassar will explain to webinar participants the difference between recruitment and selection, the importance of having competencies to assess against and the importance of having a person specification when hiring. Participants will understand the ins and outs of the recruitment phase, the implications of things going wrong and the reliability and validity of selection methods, as well as how to apply ethical guidelines with sensitivity and integrity.

Who is 21 Academy?