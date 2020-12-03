December Extravaganza! Someone In Malta Could Be Winning €200,000,000 This Friday

د . إAEDSRر . س

Oh man, 2020 could be ending on a very big note for a very lucky someone. Europe’s biggest lottery is back with a bang, and if this weekend’s jackpot is claimed by someone in Malta, they’d instantly become one of the richest people in the country!

After kicking off earlier last month, the EuroMillions Superdraw has rolled over one more time, and the jackpot now stands at €200,000,000.

The eye-watering number hasn’t stopped climbing ever since the Superdraw started on 20th November at an already-insane €130 mllion… but that could all be coming to a victorious climax this Friday!

As always, your best bet for taking home the number is Jackpot.com, the home of all things life-changing. 

To reserve your seat for the thrilling draw, all you need to do is first create an account with Jackpot.com (if you don’t already have one, that is). Then, just head on over to the EuroMillions page, and choose five numbers between 1-50 and 2 Lucky Stars from 1-12. When you’ve placed all of your bets, you can complete your order by clicking on the Add-to-Cart button. 

If you want to increase your chances and are feeling good about the EuroMillions, you can even subscribe to the lottery for just €19.99 for the initial subscription month.

Afterwards, the price reverts to a slashed price of €25.20. With EuroMillions draws occurring every Tuesday and Friday, you will have automatically placed bets for all eight draws of the month. Convenient, right? 

And if you’re thinking it’s impossible for someone in Malta to win big, think again.

In 2018, Maria Dolores became one of the lucky people to win from the island, taking home €97,000 from her EuroMillions subscription.

“That’s the nicest thing,” Maria Dolores had said of the service. “If you had to go every week on the computer to do the numbers I will forget to do it. Like this, it’s done for me.”

And it sure worked for her, with the lucky woman winning nearly €100k!

So what are you waiting for? Get in with the chance of winning over a two hundred million and tag someone you’d share your winnings with!

