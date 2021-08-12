Super Summer Sale! Get 55 Chances To Win Big For Just €5

Summer is heating up and so are your chances to win big with those few extra euros you might have lying around.

Ever heard of those rags to riches tales? Well, you can be the protagonist in your very own Slumdog Millionaire story!

Except for this time, you could be the one winning big, while sunbathing in the sweltering Maltese summer heat, for just a fiver.

5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Here’s how…

Lottoland has an incredible super summer sale on at the moment where all new customers get 55 chances to win big with just €5.

That’s €5 for five Heat Wave Scratchcards and 50 free spins on the summer-themed game everyone loves, Aloha!

All you have to do is create a new account with Lottoland and deposit €5. Once that’s done, you’ll receive your five Heat Wave Scratchards to play and you can enjoy your 50 free spins.

Getting warmer?