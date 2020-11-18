WIN: Go For A Wonderful Christmas Drive At This Magically Festive Trail In Rabat

Pantos, large Christmas dinners and boozy Yuletide parties may be off the table this season, but that doesn’t mean we cannot celebrate the best time of the year. This festive season, the Gianpula Fields in the limits of Rabat have been converted into a magical illuminated drive-thru, promising a unique, beautiful and ultimately safe experience. Here’s why the Magical Illuminated Trail is shaping up to be the place to be in Malta this Christmas. 1. The showcase is guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit.

Gianpula Fields has basically become a Christmas wonderland that you will get to lose yourself in. You will get to drive through tunnels of light and past glittering structures, from a huge candy house and frog prince to a coral underwater world, a swan lake and many other creatures and attractions. With lights sparkling and music playing, this fully immersive experience is bound to give you that warm and joyful Christmas feeling. 2. And it is perfect for family bonding.

This year hasn’t been easy on anyone and we could all do with a temporary escape from the real world into an enchanted universe. At the Illuminated Christmas trail, you will get to experience everything from the comfort of your car, perfect for a family outing or even a different and quirky kind of date night. With so many things of wonder surrounding your vehicle, there will be plenty of opportunities to take some wacky photos and impress your social media followers. 3. COVID-19 precautions are taken extremely seriously.

Besides being fun, this festive event has made it a point to abide by all the COVID-19 health and safety precautions. First of all, it’s a completely contactless experience. Guests must purchase their tickets online in advance, get them scanned through their car window while wearing a mask, and remain in their vehicle at all times. Windows may be opened but doors must be kept closed. All event staff have their temperature checked before entering the site, wear masks throughout and maintain social distancing from guests. Personal information will also be collected for contact tracing just in case. You will be able to enjoy the trail while having your mind at rest that your health is being prioritised to the max. 4. And you will be giving a well-needed boost to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

L-Istrina has become part of Maltese Christmas tradition, with the nation uniting to donate money to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation in aid of people suffering from serious chronic illnesses. However, the lack of charity events due to the pandemic has left the MCCFF at risk of losing some much-needed donations this year, and the president has urged the public to assure people in need aren’t left alone and helpless. A portion of proceeds from ticket revenue at the Magical Illuminated Trail will be donated to the MCCF, so you’ll get to enjoy yourself while helping those who need it most.

Christmas will certainly be different this year, but the pandemic doesn’t mean celebrations must be completely abandoned. Crafted specifically to cater for COVID-19 realities, this spectacular drive-thru event is truly proving that it’s possible to have a good time outdoors, celebrate Christmas and undertake new experiences, all while respecting the pandemic health guidelines. Challenging times require out-of-the-box solutions, and this drive-thru has certainly hit the mark. The trail runs from 4th December till 10th January, several different evening time slots are available, and more booking information can be found here.