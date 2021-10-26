Discover Where The Magic Happens At The Iconic Malta Book Festival

Get ready to get lost in a world of literature at this year’s edition of The Malta Book Festival – The Bookshop Edition, thanks to a jam-packed roster of exciting events that both children and adults can enjoy. Millions of different worlds are waiting for you at Malta Fairs & Convention Centre (MFCC), with the Festival taking place between Wednesday 3rd November and Sunday 7th November. It’s open from Wednesday to Friday from 9am to 1pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm – and then open all day on Saturday 6th November (9.30am to 10.30pm) and Sunday 7th November (8.30am to 8pm). A 5,000 square meter Bookshop is waiting for you

The Bookshop area showcases some 40 exhibitors taking part in the Festival and is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on some of the best books by Maltese and international authors. It’s a bookworm’s dream – and better yet, it’s open to the general public without the need for a vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test. Guests will still be subject to getting their temperature checked and must wear their masks at all times, but why should that stop you from getting your hands on some new, incredible books. The Festival events

The four events halls will be hosting some of the most acclaimed authors and literary figures both in Malta and across the globe. But remember, if you are attending any special events, with the exception of those geared towards children, a valid vaccination certificate needs to be provided. If you choose to attend, you’re in for a treat. None other than Irvine Welsh, the mind behind classics like Trainspotting, Filth, and Porno, will be sharing his thoughts and experiences on his genre-shattering literary journey on Wednesday 3rd November and Thursday 4th November at 7.30pm. Or you could check out the tribute to one of the country’s most significant literary figures, Trevor Żahra, on Saturday 6th November at 8.30pm. You’ll get to see a short documentary about Żahra followed by an exchange with the author himself. You can even catch a glimpse of the winner of the Doreen Micallef National Poetry Contest being announced on Friday 5th November at 7pm, right after Peter Owen Publishers launch the Exodus of The Storks, at 5.30pm.

The Festival will come to a close on Sunday with one final screening of Martin Bonnici’s Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi happening at 5.30pm. All of the events are free of charge, just make sure you book your tickets beforehand. Click here, select your favourite event and click on the event details to find out how to book.

Fun for the whole family After more than a two years’ wait, Danusan will be delivering a live theatre performance every day throughout the festival, entitled ‘Il-Kotba Jieħdu L-Ħajja’ (Books Come To Life). This piece of theatre was adapted from the 2021 Terramaxka Prize-winning works. You can catch this show for free on any day of the festival. Just make sure to check out the showtimes here. All events for children require registration but no PCR test. Accompanying adults do not need to present a vaccination certificate. While students are encouraged to physically visit the festival where they get to experience the magic of books in person, they can also get a taste of the fun from their classroom. Together with their educators, students have the opportunity to tune into the interactive video quiz, which is filled to the brim with stories, authors, and characters from well-loved stories.

Whether you attend the festival virtually or in person, each registered student – from kindergarten to post-secondary – has received a €5 book voucher which can be redeemed throughout the Festival in person or from the exhibitors’ respective online stores. Jump down the rabbit hole and explore the different worlds which are waiting for you at The Malta Book Festival 2021 – The Bookshop Edition. Make sure you have a wander around the stands set up at MFCC and don’t forget to book your spot in your preferred events. Tag someone who loves discovering new worlds through books!