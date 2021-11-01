WIN: 7 Reasons Why Ċirkewwa Is The Most Underrated Date Spot In Malta

Finding that extraordinary spot to woo your special someone can be nerve-wracking. Usually, people go to Sliema or Valletta for date night, but being surrounded by families and other couples isn’t the most romantic atmosphere. Heading up to Ċirkewwa and spending some quality time there gives you some privacy that you just won’t find anywhere else. If you think the only thing exciting happening in Ċirkewwa is the Gozo Ferry, think again. Here are seven date ideas you can spoil your special someone with. 1. Visit St.Agatha’s Tower

Stroll along the beaten path and discover the many friends waiting to meet you. Enjoy the steppe, garigue, and maquis habitats found in this gorgeous piece of land. This walk gives you some private time whilst marvelling at the beautiful views of Mellieħa Bay, Comino, and Gozo. This journey gives you the opportunity to be yourself with your date, and snap some pictures along the way. 2. Take things underwater

Diving is a great way to add some adventure to your date. You don’t need to wait for the summer months to explore the mysteries which are hidden just beneath our noses. Start off slow with the easy shallow training area called Susie’s Pool. Once you’ve gotten the swing of things, you can dive deeper to explore the two iconic shipwrecks which bring divers all around the world to Ċirkewwa. 3. See what cars you can spot

If you both happen to be auto-motive aficionados, driving up to Ċirkewwa counts as a date in itself. See how many unique cars you can spot cruising through the streets of Malta on a Sunday. From classic Volkswagen Beetles to an icy blue McLaren, you are sure to see some mind-blowing vehicles whizzing past you. 4. Watch the sunset

Brew some tea or coffee, pack some biscuits and wonder at the vision that is the sunset. This date idea gives you the opportunity to get comfortable with each other. No matter if this is your first date or your hundredth, admiring the sky being painted pink and orange just creates a sense of beautiful tranquillity. 5. Skim stones

They say that your partner should also be your best friend. Inject some fun into your date and head down to the beach. Build some sandcastles, look for crabs, and see who’s the best at skimming stones. Creating some healthy competition really opens up the conversation and helps ease some of the nerves. 6. Gaze at the stars

Darkness doesn’t mean that your date needs to end. Sit back, relax, and see which constellations you can spot in the night sky. Due to the lack of light pollution in Ċirkewwa, the stars will shine even brighter. Bonus, this spot also lends itself quite well to attempt at taking a beautiful star shot. 7. Go out to eat

Last but not least, you can go on a classic dinner date. Experimenting with different flavour profiles and playing around with different wine pairings is an exciting way for you to get to know your partner's tastebuds. Plus, everyone knows that the easiest way to someone's heart is through their stomach.

Porto Lounge's brand new winter menu offers gastronomy with sharing platters, unique starters, and delicious main courses. Vegans, pescatarians, and meat lovers all have something to look forward to when they dine here. The starred dishes on the winter menu are all recommended by the Chef.

Sipping on a cocktail whilst watching the sunset sounds like the perfect way to round off the night. Porto Lounge's location offers breathtaking views of our lovely little island.