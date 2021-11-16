WATCH: Progressive Cocktails And Plates To Share Meet At This St.Julians Concept Eatery

St. Julians has gotten hipper thanks to Sciaccia Grill’s latest project, Noir. Their aim is to take you on a journey without moving you from your seat. Fusing textures and flavours by utilising unusual ingredients is what Noir is all about.

noir tos

Rather than marking their passport, or purchasing pins from each location, Noir has brought their travels back home through the culinary culture they have discovered. Their progressive cocktail concept is centred around the Orient Express, with eclectic blends that take you on a journey through its route. Each cocktail is perfectly hand-crafted with unique ingredients which are distinct to each stop. Employing ingredients from each country is what really helps this cocktail experience stand out from the rest.

Departing from the UK’s London Station, and finishing off the tour at Turkey’s Istanbul Station, Noir has mapped out the perfect culinary road trip. Travelling via the Orient Express is quite an adventure, so if you’re looking for something more lowkey, Noir also provide clients with their twist on some classics. Sipping on all of these beautiful drinks is bound to get your stomach grumbling. Noel Zammit, the culinary mastermind behind Noir, has curated a whole host of dishes that pair perfectly with their cocktail menu.

Sharing is caring, which is why Noir is focused on bringing people together through their creations. Their small plates are perfect for building a sharing feast with your friends, making sure you won’t be missing out on any of the dishes. Around 3-5 dishes between 2 people is guaranteed to satisfy even the biggest feasters. The courses created are meant to introduce diners to eclectic bursts of flavours from all around the world. Utilising each destination’s traditional tastes, Zammit truly allows you to travel through your tastebuds. At Noir, the detail and work put into every bite of food is not an option. They strive for perfection, making this experience really cohesive. Check them out in the heart of Paceville and encounter their dynamic expertise. Tag someone who owes you a date!