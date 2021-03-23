Got Photos From Malta’s 2019 Protests? This Project Needs Your Help To Preserve History

A publication and online archive aimed at preserving iconic moments that capture protestors’ fury during the 2019 political reckoning in Malta is being curated – and the organisers need your help to make it come to life. ‘Our Island III’ is an incredible art project organised by aditus with the support and sponsorship of the Malta Arts Council Creative Communities, the Embassy of France in Malta and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Malta. They’ve sent out an open call for the public to submit their best videos and photos from the November to December 2019 period that saw the people of Malta stand up and call for justice and democracy – and you’ve got until 30th April to submit your shots! The images and videos can be of the protests, press conference, or any other symbolic imagery that you feel captures the emotions, messages and tensions of those weeks.

Malta was gripped with protests at the tail end of the previous decade

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel composed of experts from the art world, NGOs, academia and journalism. The call is only targeting the general public, and not professional photographers or videographers that were covering events in their professional capacity. There are a number of ways you can submit your photos and videos: Send them by email, WeTransfer, DropBox to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on +356 77339278 or by dm on aditus’ social media platforms. Click here to go to the Submissions Guidelines of this incredible project. All eligible submissions will then be displayed in an online archive and when safe to do so, a public exhibition where discussions will be held looking back on the defining and historic moment in Malta’s history. Selected photos will be curated and printed in a stunning photographic book, immortalising those unforgettable weeks.

The streets of Valletta were filled with demonstrators in numbers the likes of which the island had rarely seen before

Aditus foundation is a non-governmental organisation established in 2011 with a mission to monitor, report and act on access to human rights in Malta. Named for the Latin word for ‘access’, their work is focused on the attentive analysis of access to human rights recognition and enjoyment.

The Council of Europe’s Committee on the Prevention of Torture visited Malta in 2020. A report on its visit has just… Posted by aditus on Monday, 15 March 2021

“We believe in the universality, interdependence and indivisibility of all human rights.” With an organisation like aditus focused on memorialising these important political events in our recent history, your submissions could become a tribute to all the protestors and activists who took to the streets to fight for good governance and a better Malta. Now, it’s time for you to do your part, and get submitting. Tag a friend who was there throughout the 2019 protests in the comments section below this article!