Maltese Eurovision Glory Is Within Reach: Here’s 11 Restaurants With Special Offers For The Big Night

Can Destiny do it? It’s been a while since Maltese Eurovision success has felt this close, and all eyes will be glued to the TV screen on Saturday to watch our starlet lift the roof off. Of course, Eurovision is a perfect occasion to invite a few friends and relatives over, gather around the living room and shout ‘Malta!’ together before every 12 points are read out. Cooking should be the last thing on your mind as you sit through the show and thankfully several Maltese restaurants are cooking up some mouthwatering offers.

Here are 11 special offers you can treat yourself to, all of which are available on Wolt: 1. BlackPaw Gourmet hot dog and burger restaurant BlackPaw has slashed its entire menu by 10% when ordering from Wolt during Eurovision week. They have a range of items available, but if you’re stuck, you could try out their super meaty Blacked Out hotdog with pork and beef sausage, smoked bacon, pulled pork bites, crispy onions and cheese. Vegan options are available too.

2. Hermanos Renowned burgery Hermanos is no stranger to offers, and it’s rolled out a new one specifically for Eurovision. Three Alba truffle burgers (that’s three patties with triple edam, bacon bites and truffle sauce), along with three fries and three sauces are on offer for €42.90.

3. Olive3 The newly-opened Mrieħel restaurant may be most popular for its lunches but it’s certainly one to consider for dinner too. Right on time for the Eurovision, Olive3 is rolling out cold cuts & cheese platters as well as special ‘build your own burger’ meal deal for two or combos for four, complete with truffle arancini and chicken tenders to die for.

4. Donut Empire Fancy some donuts from one of the best places to get them from on the island? Donut Empire has announced a Eurovision Special offer – four glazed ring donuts for only €9.

5. Posh Turkish Turkey may have quit Eurovision but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy yourself to some special Turkish grub. Check out Posh Turkish on your Wolt app to see their offer!

6. Moo’s Kebab Turkish treats are coming thick and fast. Another of Malta’s top kebab houses, Moo’s, will have a Eurovision combo deal, consisting of a large kebab pizza and a large soft drink. A perfect meal to dine on while watching an exciting show.

7. Genki’s Asian Cafe Are you a sushi lover? Genki has Eurovision special – buy three sushi rolls and get one free! That means if you buy a standard 12 sushi rolls, you’ll end up with four completely free ones.

8. The Meatball Guys Malta’s meatball kings are up for the challenge, offering a juicy combo of any four sandwiches, four fries and four soft drinks for only €39. Their sandwiches aren’t any old sandwiches either, and include glorious items such as their Peanut Butcher with homemade peanut cream, crispy bacon, crushed peanuts, caramelise onions and meatballs. The Meatball Guys also have a special offer for six cheesy habanero bites, a no-brainer for fans of spicy food.

9. Elia Café Elia Café has really gone all out for Eurovision, offering up a monster ‘Eurovision 12 Points’ platter with enough cheese, cold cuts, hummus, fish, deviled eggs, goat’s cheese parfait, and other interesting items to keep you satisfied throughout the night. They also have a mini French pastry treat box to satisfy your sweet tooth, as well as a special offer of an absolutely free bag of chocolate nocciolates with any ice cream purchased.

10. Wagyu Bar & Kitchen An Asian food lover’s dream is on the cards this Saturday, with Wagyu Bar & Kitchen, they’re serving up a combo package sure to satisfy your Eurovision night bubble! With four duck spring rolls, six chicken gyozas, a mouthwatering sushi set, and four soft drinks of your choice – Wagyu will add some delicious Asian flavours to the big night!

11. Casa Sotto Malta’s first Pinseria Romana has rolled out no fewer than four Eurovision combo offers. You’ll need to see them to believe but if you’re getting a couple of people over, you might want to check out Option #4. This means three pizza margheritas, three carbonaras, three amatricianas, three pizza diavolas and 15 Cisks or cokes for €150. You’ll have enough to keep you going until the credits (hopefully with Destiny celebrating).

Tomorrow’s a big night for Destiny and a big night for Malta and it’s a perfect occasion to treat yourself and your loved ones as much as possible. And with new food delivery services like Wolt now in the picture, bringing food from your favourite restaurants right to your doorstep, Eurovision nights have never been tastier.

