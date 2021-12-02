QUIZ: Find Out Which Hamper Suits Your Loved Ones This Christmas

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree has never been more fun. Tis’ the season for family, parties, and presents! Showing your loved ones how much you care through a tangible item is usually the way to go. But, how are you supposed to know what to get them? Buying clothes means you need to know their size, style, and preferred fit, buying them jewellery means you need to know their preferred tone. Coming up with a gift idea takes a lot of time and effort, so what do you do when you want to show your appreciation but just don’t have the time to think about it? You take this quiz In 5 questions we’ll be able to tell you exactly which hamper from The Master Cellar you should buy. Ready, set, go!

Mixed Hampers

These gift baskets contain the perfect mix of tasty treats and eclectic beverages for you to test out. With both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, these hampers are perfect for both boozy aunty Ally and sober Steph from the office. With both foreign and local produce included, these gorgeous gifts are the perfect way to show your appreciation to your loved ones. Strictly Maltese Hampers

If these hampers could speak they would be singing Viva Malta w il-Maltin! What better way to celebrate Maltese culture than by touring the different tastes we can find right under our noses? Filled to the brim with excellent products coming from Marsovin, Żeppi’s Maltese Liqueurs, Tettiera, Ogygia, and Stephanie Borg, any patriot will fall head over heels in love with this present. The Master Cellar is truly helping bring the Maltese love affair to life. Gourmet Hampers

Wine, cheese, and gourmet hampers are the key to any foodies heart. Giving them the gift of experiencing unique ingredients will undoubtedly brighten up their Christmas. Including a vast cellar aged wine selection, premium spirits, mouth-watering ingredients and so much more, everyone will love this gift. Still unsure?

If none of the pre-filled gift baskets tickles your fancy, you can hand-craft your very own bespoke hamper! If you wish to change out some things, or just want to have total control over what you’re gifting, you can head over to the specially dedicated make your own hamper page. Petrified about the price point? With hampers ranging from €19.95 to €200, these gifts won’t break the bank. Over 20 years of experience, the wonderful staff over at The Master Cellar will help you discover one-of-a-kind presents that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. If you’d rather speak to a professional, you can visit them at their stores in Naxxar and Gzira. With free delivery across all of Malta and Gozo with any order over €30, sorting out your secret Santa present has never been easier!

Even if you aren’t looking for a hamper, The Master Cellar can still help you out. With gifts ranging from cocktail sets to cigars – nannu and Joanna from accounting will both be ecstatic when they open their presents. But, that’s not all. You can also get your hands on premium wines and spirits coming from all four corners of the world. Regardless if you’re looking for that perfect gift basket, or you’re looking for a more bespoke present, the masters over at The Master Cellar will guide you through every step of the way. With help available both online and in-store, you are sure to leave with a smile on your face and a present in your hands. Tag someone who’s still stuck for a gift!