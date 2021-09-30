From 1919 And Beyond – The First Look At A Century Of Mizzi Organisation

From humble beginnings under Spiro Mizzi, the Mizzi Organisation has been at the forefront of Malta’s radical transformation from an island to an industrialised European nation. In our latest documentary, 100 Years of Mizzi Organisation, we take a look at the company’s history, from its roots to its evolution into one of the country’s leading companies.

It’s a story of diversification and adaptation that has crossed generations and delivered Malta some of its most well-known brands. Kicking off with Malta’s introduction to the wonders of motor vehicles, the Mizzi Organisation has gone from strength to strength with its forays into the soft drinks world, with the iconic Coca Cola, shopping, domestic appliances, and hospitality positioning it as a leader in its fields.

This documentary looks at what makes the Mizzi Organisation tick and how one Maltese company emerged from humble roots to one of the largest on the island. Mizzi Organisation is more than a Maltese company – it is a history keeper of the nation’s journey into the 21st Century.

It has been at the forefront of Malta’s love story with motor vehicles, provided the domestic appliances that we know and love, and helped build Malta’s tourism economy. In the first look of the upcoming documentary, viewers will be taken behind the scenes to see what running a company of such high stature is really like. Stay tuned for the full documentary which is launching on Lovin Malta in the coming days.

