Innovative Start-Ups Of Malta! Win €10,000 And An Exclusive Six-Month Incubator Deal

Are you part of a start-up business that is looking to make waves with a new product or service? If the answer is yes, then you’re going to want to hear about Pitchora, a newly launched competition that could see you walk away with a €10,000 grant. Pitchora has been designed to provide a platform and an opportunity for creative, innovative and above all disruptive start-ups, allowing them to compete for access to an exclusive deal for promising young companies. Think Shark Tank, but in Malta. All you have to do is pitch your business to a panel of industry experts and judges, who will then decide whether or not your start-up has what it takes to win one of three available booster prize funds. The judges will be tasked with challenging your proposals and with cutting through the nonsense to find those businesses with real potential, so if you’re just a hobbyist, this probably isn’t the competition for you.

If, on the other hand, you think you have what it takes to succeed in the real world, then head on over to the event’s website and sign up today. Besides €10,000 in seed funding, the three selected winners will also benefit from access to an exclusive start-up incubator, access to premium business players and networks, as well as other forms of monetary and non-monetary professional support. So what about the start-up incubator? Basement2Boardroom is an innovative incubator programme based on the ethos of providing start-ups with the necessary tools and support measures whilst matching them with experts that are relevant to the sector they are operating in. Basement2Boardroom can boast a wide range of collaborators who will be working with the winners in the various different areas any business will need to excel at in order to succeed. To mention a few, ICE Malta has been roped in to assist with the educational aspects of the programme, VIBE FM and Gadgets Malta are handling marketing support while YPO will be dealing with the mentorship for the incubator. GO ventures will be assisting in sponsorship, networking and collaborative support matters, while Silicon Valletta will be involved in sharing expertise on networking and guidance. Firstbridge will be offering assistance on financial reporting, corporate advisory and professional services.

What’s the prize? Winners will be given a place in the programme worth roughly €30,000 and which includes fully-equipped office space that is designed in a way that stimulates creativity and encourages team building. The three winning businesses will also be given access to various fully sponsored educational resources, including seminars, courses and other training programmes. Top-notch mentors will also be assigned to each of the winners. The level and quality of the guidance you will receive really cannot be understated and is sure to take your business to the next level. Finally, you’ll also be able to access ongoing professional business support, including corporate advisory, legal and accounting advice.