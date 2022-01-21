Sign Me Up! Unlimited Paid Leave Is Actually A Thing At This Company In St Julian’s

Some companies believe that money makes the world go round, but this progressive company rocks the fact that it’s the different characters that help their company succeed. With people coming together from various countries and all walks of life, KaFe Rocks is the place that puts people first! Giving its team the space to breathe, reflect, and take a break allows everyone at KaFe Rocks to lead the way when it comes to the team dynamics, success, and the future of workplaces. Building trust from the ground up, the KaFe Rocks team instantly makes you feel at home.

Dynamic, kind and crazy are just a few adjectives that the KaFe Rocks team use to describe their workmates. Creating that perfect balance between productivity and straight-up chilling helps instil that sense of trust that the company has in their incredible Rocketeers. Constantly on the lookout for new recruits to join the team, KaFe Rocks offers you the opportunity to dip your toes into the fields of iGaming and the ever-changing world of SEO.

Launching back in 2018 and already with an astounding team of over 170 Rocketeers from all around the world, kick start your journey and help build the true lighthouse for the iGaming industry with KaFe Rocks. With unlimited paid leave, a relaxing OASIS complete with a pool, mental health support & counseling, a whole world of information at your fingertips and the opportunity to shed some light in the iGaming realm. Sick and tired of sifting through shady online casinos? KaFe Rocks have got you covered with their 2021 venture. A totally transparent website that does all the heavy lifting for you when it comes to finding the truth.

Time2play is the KaFe Rocks Group’s baby. With all of these iGaming experts disillusioned with all of the false information that’s just having a field day on the internet, they have decided to come together and deliver the most honest gaming experience possible. All of these benefits help the ever-growing team of Rocketeers to stay true to the vision of providing users with crystal clear information in an easy to understand way. The team may be Rocketeers, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise that KaFe Rocks have created the future of workspaces and people-centred working. Tag someone who’s ready to take off!