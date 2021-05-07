Take The Game Forward: Malta Football Association Wants Young Professionals To Pitch In
For those who love football, watching the beautiful game on TV or in person is just not enough. For the fanatics out there, our passion drives us to do more and be part of something bigger.
The future of football in Malta is bright. On an international level, the performance of both the men’s and women’s teams are encouraging and at home, local clubs are always aiming higher.
It’s an exciting time to get involved in one way or another, and the Malta Football Association is opening its doors to young professionals to become a part of something great.
The MFA has recently launched a new, holistic strategy with the intent to instill good governance, a united football philosophy, competitive youth programs, and strong sporting ethics, amongst many other things – but they need you to be a part of their journey and vision.
In order to take football to the next level, the MFA is in need of young professionals, from doctors and lawyers to physios and accountants to join its ranks and sit on any of its boards and committees but not only. There are also opportunities to be part of match operations teams whose work is much closer to the pitch!
And that’s where you come in – as a passionate football fan and as a professional who has a sharp set of skills that can contribute to the organization’s administration.
𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐉𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈! 🎙𝑅𝐸𝑀𝐼𝑁𝐷𝐸𝑅Malta women's national team physiotherapist Jade Portelli is set to be our…
Posted by MFA Women's Football on Wednesday, April 28, 2021
The act of fostering national pride and unity starts from the ground up and that requires people from all disciplines and backgrounds to contribute to a mentality of change in football.
If you would like to get involved then there’s likely a place for you to make your voice heard – whether it be sitting on the ethics committee, working with the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation, offering your expertise towards the creation of a commercial strategy or striving to achieve good governance practice.
Interested candidates can SIGN UP here!
The Strategy for Maltese Football will come to its full fruition by 2024 but the MFA has already begun work by revising its statute in order to comply with the UEFA Good Governance principles and FIFA’s minimum principles.
It’s a long road ahead but it’s paved with plenty of opportunities for you to get involved and have your say on the game you love so dearly.