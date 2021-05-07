Take The Game Forward: Malta Football Association Wants Young Professionals To Pitch In

For those who love football, watching the beautiful game on TV or in person is just not enough. For the fanatics out there, our passion drives us to do more and be part of something bigger.

The future of football in Malta is bright. On an international level, the performance of both the men’s and women’s teams are encouraging and at home, local clubs are always aiming higher.

It’s an exciting time to get involved in one way or another, and the Malta Football Association is opening its doors to young professionals to become a part of something great.

The MFA has recently launched a new, holistic strategy with the intent to instill good governance, a united football philosophy, competitive youth programs, and strong sporting ethics, amongst many other things – but they need you to be a part of their journey and vision.

In order to take football to the next level, the MFA is in need of young professionals, from doctors and lawyers to physios and accountants to join its ranks and sit on any of its boards and committees but not only. There are also opportunities to be part of match operations teams whose work is much closer to the pitch!

And that’s where you come in – as a passionate football fan and as a professional who has a sharp set of skills that can contribute to the organization’s administration.