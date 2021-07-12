When In Rome, Do Like The Maltese Do! It’s Time To Conquer This Incredible Italian Jackpot

You are probably familiar with the American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries and their enormous jackpot prizes. Italian lotteries, on the other hand, aren’t as well-known in Malta, despite how close the island is to Italy. The Italian SuperEnalotto currently offers one of the biggest lottery prizes in the world, worth €53,600,000 – and amazingly, residents of Malta can participate in the game’s upcoming draw!

“SuperEnalotto is Italy’s most popular lottery, famous for producing some of Europe’s biggest jackpots. SuperEnalotto’s record top prize of €209,160,441 was won in August 2019,” Adrian Cooremans, a spokesperson from theLotter, told Lovin Malta. “That jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased in the northern Italian city of Lodi, Lombardy. At the time, that was the biggest lottery prize ever awarded by any European lottery. Since then, only EuroMillions has awarded something higher, a €210 million jackpot in February 2021.” SuperEnalotto draws are staged three times a week in Rome – every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 20:00 local time – and you can take part without travelling to Italy by purchasing official lottery tickets online at theLotter.

Here’s how to play the SuperEnalotto at theLotter. To play SuperEnalotto online, simply open an account at theLotter.com and pick six numbers from a guess range of one to 90. Once you have filled out your entries, theLotter’s local agents in Italy will purchase official SuperEnalotto lottery tickets on your behalf and keep them secure until the draw. To win this week’s jackpot worth €53,600,000, you need to match the six numbers drawn. The lottery’s huge second prize is scooped up by those matching five out of the six main numbers as well as the bonus Jolly number. If you are lucky enough to win, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, minus local Italian taxes, with no commissions taken – not bad at all! Even if your ticket results in a partial match with the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of SuperEnalotto five secondary prize divisions. You could even win a prize by matching just two numbers.

SuperEnalotto winners at theLotter Over six million people across the globe have won more than $100 million in lottery prizes – and some of theLotter’s lucky players have scored big wins playing Italian lotteries online. An anonymous Belgian player won SuperEnalotto’s 3rd prize, taking home €47,578.79 on 18 August 2016. The Belgian had been playing online with theLotter for a little more than a year at the time of his win. Even more amazing is the story of A.K. from Latvia who scooped up €578,080 in a February 2013 draw. Having bought a multi-line systematic form, A.K. won no less than 74 times across various prize categories. His story is yet another example of a player who won big in an Italian lottery by purchasing their ticket online at theLotter.

SuperEnalotto’s current jackpot worth €53,600,000 is one of the biggest in the world, putting it into the same league as Powerball, Mega Millions and EuroMillions. This exciting Italian lottery is no longer just a favourite of Italians. With official SuperEnalotto tickets available online at theLotter, SuperEnalotto draws are now hugely popular with lottery fans all over the world, including in Malta. For more information how to play SuperEnalotto online from Malta, check out theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

