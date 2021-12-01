Any Player From Malta Could Win €130 Million Thanks To This Superdraw

Everything is bigger in America, including the portions and the jackpot sizes. The Powerball draw holds the record for the biggest payout, having awarded a $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016. The Mega Millions draw is close behind when they awarded jackpots over $1 billion USD. It’s now Europe’s turn to step up to the plate, with a huge jackpot coming up very soon! The EuroMillions Superdraw, which is the fourth and final one of this year, will be taking place on Friday 3rd December 2021. The Superdraw prize currently stands at €130 million and can roll over to the maximum amount of €230 million if it is not won this time around. EuroMillions is extremely popular across all of the European content as it offers the biggest jackpot prizes in Europe. Tickets can be acquired from nine different countries, but don’t feel left out just because you’re from Malta. You can get your hands on some EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online from theLotter.com. What is the EuroMillions Superdraw?

The Superdraw is basically the regular EuroMillions draw, but bigger! Playing is the exact same, where you pick your five main numbers from 1-50 and your 2 Lucky Stars from 1-12. If your numbers happen to perfectly match the winning line drawn on the 3rd December, you will have officially won the EuroMillions Superdraw! There are also 12 runner-up prizes that can be won, so don’t fret if your numbers don’t match perfectly, you still might be a winner. The current Superdraw jackpot record of €220 million was set on October 2021. When you get tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw happening on 3 December you’ll be playing to win an enormous prize of €130,000,000. This incredible jackpot could be won right away in the draw. How do you play the EuroMillions Superdraw from Malta?

All you have to do is open an account at theLotter.com and you can purchase your EuroMillions tickets online, safely and securely. Simply pick out your numbers and a representative from theLotter will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your ticket to your account and keeps the physical ticket in a safe for you to collect in case you’re a winner. If you are lucky enough, you will be notified via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking system. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken! (less taxes, where applicable) You Could Be the First Superdraw Winner from Malta

In the most recent Superdraw on 24th September 2021, there were no tickets that matched all seven numbers on the night of the Superdraw. The €130 million jackpot rolled over until it was eventually won at the record amount of €220 million by a single ticket sold in France on 15th October. There has yet to be a Superdraw winner from Malta, but all that could change in the next draw! For more information on how to play EuroMillions Superdraw online from Malta, you can visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!