WIN: These Sicily September Special Offers Will Have You Sipping On A Limoncello In No Time

We all deserve some time to get away from our quotidian lives, especially after the way the last two years unravelled. But instead of stressing over the details of a long-haul vacay in this chaotic world, why not plan a trip to Sicily? This September, give yourself a well-deserved break under the Sicilian sun. It’s the perfect time for a weekend break – it’s cooler, off-peak, and Virtu Ferries will make sure you’re covered no matter the situation.

Grab your travel bugged friends or family and listen up. Virtu Ferries is offering all adults who plan their escape for September tickets at just €69 for a round trip. That’s basically €35 each way! And if you’re looking for a quick impromptu day trip, it’s even lower at just €39.

Youngsters are in luck too! If you’re between 14 and 25 years old, cruising from Malta to Sicily and back will cost you just €56 – less than a month’s worth of stipend for a chance to make some unforgettable memories. For kids between 4-13 years old, the price is set at €23 when travelling with an adult. Children under that age ride absolutely free. If you’re planning to buckle up and drive on the smooth Sicilian roads, it’ll cost €95. But if motorcycles are your transport of choice, then it’s €49.

I’m sold – but what happens if my trip gets cancelled because of COVID-19? A very important question. In this tumultuous time in the world, rules and regulations can change faster than you can say Marina di Ragusa. That’s why Virtu Ferries has a stress-free policy when booking tickets. You can plan your sweet escape without a worry in mind, because Virtu Ferries offers unlimited free ticket changes as well as on-the-spot refunds should trips get altered or cancelled. Speaking of COVID-19, Virtu Ferries doesn’t take the situation lightly. There are strict measures in place on all their state-of-the-art vessels, so that you and your travel buddies can vacation a la dolce vita safely and in style. Buonissimo!

If your not exactly an early bird, fret not. Virtu Ferries have just added a second trip on Saturdays at 8am, if the 5am boat seems too unrealistic for you. And if that isn’t enough to have you running for your beach bag, how about a couple of passenger tickets for you and your bestie, on the house! That’s right! You can win two free passenger tickets to beautiful Sicilia, just by tagging a friend in the comments. This September, get away from the hustle and bustle of Malta for some well-needed time off, the Italian way. You’re just one ticket (or tag!) away from a gorgeous adventure of great food, wine and laughs under the Mediterranean sun, so get booking! Check out more information and all the details of your next getaway on Virtu Ferries website here. Tag someone who needs this trip as much as you do!

