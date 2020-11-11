WATCH: Super-Mummy Lorinda Mamo Speaks Of Positivity Against All Odds
Let’s be real, this year has been anything but good to us. From protests all around the globe to a full-on pandemic putting us at its mercy, you can safely say there’s a lot of stuff for us to complain about.
But whilst conditions are admittedly anything but ideal, that doesn’t mean we should roll up in a ball and dwell on the year’s shortcomings. Ultimately, life is what we make it, and Maltese entrepreneur, cancer survivor, and super-mummy Lorinda Mamo is here to vouch for that.
Having beaten breast cancer, supported her sick child, and set up her own business, Lorinda’s life hasn’t been a walk in the park.
But as odds seemed to mount up against her all throughout her life, Lorinda powered through like a superhero and is presently inspiring thousands of others to do the same.
Lovin Malta caught up with Lorinda to learn about her secrets to a happy outlook on life – and it’s safe to say she didn’t disappoint.
Comfortably sat in Europe’s safest car of the year, that is, the gorgeous Mazda CX-30, Chris set off to pick up Lorinda.
Now we could go on and on about Lorinda’s rollercoaster of a life, but a single article couldn’t possibly do her justice.
You can learn all about Lorinda in the full episode of What’s the story? – but until then, here are a few of the favourite things we learnt about her during this informative car ride.
- She really doesn’t want you to Google your symptoms when you get sick
- She finds writing about her past experiences extremely therapeutic
- Her life motto is ‘don’t forget to be as happy as a bird with a French fry’
- She appointed her son as HEO of her company, that is Happiness Executive Officer
