WATCH: Super-Mummy Lorinda Mamo Speaks Of Positivity Against All Odds

Let’s be real, this year has been anything but good to us. From protests all around the globe to a full-on pandemic putting us at its mercy, you can safely say there’s a lot of stuff for us to complain about. But whilst conditions are admittedly anything but ideal, that doesn’t mean we should roll up in a ball and dwell on the year’s shortcomings. Ultimately, life is what we make it, and Maltese entrepreneur, cancer survivor, and super-mummy Lorinda Mamo is here to vouch for that.

Having beaten breast cancer, supported her sick child, and set up her own business, Lorinda’s life hasn’t been a walk in the park. But as odds seemed to mount up against her all throughout her life, Lorinda powered through like a superhero and is presently inspiring thousands of others to do the same. Lovin Malta caught up with Lorinda to learn about her secrets to a happy outlook on life – and it’s safe to say she didn’t disappoint.

Lovin Malta caught up with Lorinda to learn about her secrets to a happy outlook on life – and it's safe to say she didn't disappoint. She really doesn't want you to Google your symptoms when you get sick

doesn’t want you to Google your symptoms when you get sick She finds writing about her past experiences extremely therapeutic

Her life motto is ‘don’t forget to be as happy as a bird with a French fry’

She appointed her son as HEO of her company, that is Happiness Executive Officer

There’s a good reason behind that. For starters, this car’s got a pair of blind-spot monitoring mirrors, keeping you constantly aware of your surroundings. Also – if you just hate parking, this car’s got the perfect gadget for you. The Mazda CX-30’s rear camera will show you exactly where you’re heading when reversing – so say goodbye to those embarrassing backward collisions.