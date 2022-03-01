Dozens Of Donations Dropped Off In Mellieħa Minutes After Call For Ukraine Charity Drive

Minutes within a drop-off for donations to Ukraine opening in Mellieħa, dozens of boxes and bags have piled in.

And they continue to do so.

The charity drive kicked off at 16:00, and asked for everything from nappies, to sanitary towels, to warm clothes and sleeping bags. Anything we, under normal circumstances, would take for granted.

And people in Malta delivered.

Meeting to collect things until tomorrow, the group behind the drive said the donations are “going straight to the Polish border for those arriving in Poland”, where it is believed that at least 281,000 refugees have already arrived in the past week.