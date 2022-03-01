د . إAEDSRر . س

Dozens Of Donations Dropped Off In Mellieħa Minutes After Call For Ukraine Charity Drive

Minutes within a drop-off for donations to Ukraine opening in Mellieħa, dozens of boxes and bags have piled in.

And they continue to do so.

The charity drive kicked off at 16:00, and asked for everything from nappies, to sanitary towels, to warm clothes and sleeping bags. Anything we, under normal circumstances, would take for granted.

And people in Malta delivered.

Meeting to collect things until tomorrow, the group behind the drive said the donations are “going straight to the Polish border for those arriving in Poland”, where it is believed that at least 281,000 refugees have already arrived in the past week.

 

Renata Kreglicka, who will be going to help Ukrainian refugees crossing into Poland, asked for donations to fill an extra suitcase she reserved for the trip, but has undoubtedly received more than she initially expected with massive quantities of bags and boxes appearing at the drop of point.

Following Russia’s military action over Ukraine’s borders, social media and news has been flooded with haunting images; millions of Ukrainians of all ages are being forced to leave their homes, abandoning not only their possessions but their homes and their livelihoods.

But one thing we can all do to help those in such difficult times, is donate. Particularly, priority items such as first aid kits, baby formula, baby bottles and sanitary towels.

Presently, the organisers are looking for a garage or warehouse to store the donations, so if you are in the know, be sure to get in touch!

