Malta Continues To See A Rise In Inflation Despite Recording The Lowest Annual Price Index In EU

Malta continues to see a rise in inflation after recent figures published by the NSO confirmed that the price index rose from 4.5% to 5.4% in April.

Even so, Malta, together with France, still registered the lowest annual inflation rate in the EU. By comparison, the highest rates were seen in Estonia (19.1%) and Lithuania (16.6%).

Regardless, Malta and many other countries are now pressured under price hikes in food, drink, and the cost of living in general.

The biggest increase seen was in that of hotel and restaurant prices, of which rose by 15.7%