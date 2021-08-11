Ben Camille Confirmed As Host For X Factor Season Three

It is now official that famed TV personality, Ben Camille, will be reprising his role as the host of X Factor for season three. Camille previously hosted X Factor’s previous two seasons. However, he was not the host for Malta’s Got Talent – which replaced X Factor last year and was hosted by Gordon Bonello.

A household name, Camille has graced Maltese screens for years in various roles. Overall, he has become an icon on social media and among Malta’s TV personalities. Besides having previously hosted X Factor, Camille also hosted 2016’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Malta. The announcement of who will be hosting X Factor is the latest news as we approach the debut of season three. Previously, we also got the confirmation of who will be judging the competition.

Ira Losco and Howard Keith Debono will be returning as judges. Additionally, the competition will also welcome Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech and The New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi to the chair. Are you excited for X Factor season three?