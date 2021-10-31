WATCH: What A Comeback! Timea Farr’s X Factor Malta Return Leaves Ira Losco Extremely Impressed  

“I loved music back then but I did it out of routine, then I took a break and now it’s coming from me,” she said.

Timea Farr, 19, had participated in the first season of the show, making it as far as bootcamp, and returned to give it another shot in the third season.

X Factor Malta judge Ira Losco was left raving about a singer’s comeback to the show this evening.

Timea’s rendition of Brian Adams’ classic song left the judges clapping, with Ira Losco particularly impressed at her musical development over the past few years.

“I didn’t even realise it was the same person,” Ira said. “You need to see her first audition, her pitch was all over the place. I’m genuinely impressed.”

Howard Keith Debono admitted he didn’t even remember her first performance, while Ivan Grech praised her for recognising her faults and improving on them.

Did you like Timea’s performance?