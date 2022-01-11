‘Europe Has Lost A Leader, I Lost A Friend’: Roberta Metsola On David Sassoli’s Death

First Vice President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has issued a touching tribute for EU Parliament President David Sassoli, who died on Tuesday morning.

“I am heartbroken. Europe has lost a leader, I have lost a friend, democracy has lost a champion. David Sassoli dedicated his life to making the world a better, fairer place,” Metsola wrote.

“His Parliament joins Alessandra, Giulio & Livia in mourning their loss. All my thoughts are with them.”

Sassoli’s death came just a week before he would officially step aside from the role, with Metsola in the running to take the post.

Sassoli died on Tuesday morning. He has been in hospital since December 2021.