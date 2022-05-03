Masks Off In Europe As Roberta Metsola Announces End To Most COVID-19 Rules At European Parliament

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has decided to end mandatory masking at its Strasbourg headquarters, effective of this week.

Several other COVID-19 rules, including thermal scanners and social distancing floor signs, have also been removed, and events can start being held at Parliament again.

However, a PCR testing centre for MEPs and staff has remained in place, with people who test positive for COVID-19 or were in known contact with a positive case required to follow Parliament’s guidelines on testing, isolation and quarantine.

In a statement, the Maltese politician noted that several EU member states have lifted public health measures to limit the spread of the virus, including the obligation to wear a mask in most indoor public places.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also updated its mask-wearing advice, now recommending its usage for “confined public spaces”.