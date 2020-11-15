د . إAEDSRر . س

New Japanese-Inspired Restaurant In Valletta Is All About That Wagyu Life

A new restaurant is opening in Valletta dedicated to one of the most important cuts of meat in existence.

Wagyu Bar and Kitchen is, as its name implies, all about Wagyu beef, a richly marbled cut of beef that is highly regarded in kitchens and palates the world over.

Get ready for everything from wagyu beef and truffle sushi rolls to chilli noodles and even some lobster ramen.

The place literally opened on Friday 13th so it’s fresh off the boat, and they are still teasing their entire menu, but some things have been released already.

And of course, it wouldn’t be 2020 if there wasn’t an entire lobster involved. 

The reviews aren’t in yet, but judging from the hype around the new restaurant and some of these pics, we can’t wait to get our hands on some Wagyu in Valletta.

