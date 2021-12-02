WATCH: Diego Al Madonna Stadium? Maltese Host’s Mishap See Him Casually Blaspheme On National TV

“Later on in the show, we’ll be seeing what happened in the Diego Al Madonna Stadium…ermm Maradona,” the host said, keeping back a wry smile.

A football show can seem like a simple run-of-the-mill affair, but one Maltese TV host’s blunder on the national broadcaster shows that even the smallest slip of the tongue can have disastrous but comical results.

Now, we’re all guilty of a Freudian slip every now and then, but who would have thought that one of Malta’s favourite swearwords would make it to prime time?

The show, 90 Minuta, airs on TVMNews+, with this episode airing on Sunday 28th November.

Slip-ups on national TV are nothing new in Malta. Just a few weeks ago, a contestant on a new show on TVM, Moħħok Hemm, blurted out “Fak alla?” when trying to solve a tough word puzzle.

What’s the worst verbal blunder you’ve made?