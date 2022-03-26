Watch: Space Pianist Merges Science With Art To Give Malta A Unique Music Venture
Leonardo Barilaro, a pianist and aerospace engineer has channelled his love for science and space into music. His four-track EP: ‘Genesis’, is a lit, new concept centred around the concept of creation.
The release is part of an ongoing project titled “Space Piano Music Everyday,” a complex journey that sees Barilaro release a new song every day, for an entire year.
Lovin Malta reached out to Barilaro, the ‘Space Pianist’, who gave us the down-low on how advanced science in the realm of space and the universe was ‘converted’ into a sound that represents it.
“Similar patterns repeat on increasingly smaller scales, modelling chaotic events like crystal structure and galaxy evolution,” he began.
“That’s why the music ranges from space piano music to orchestral neo-classical, to progressive metal.”
“A similar path is seen through the Universe and the human point of view with art and science. Something also reflected in the visuals of the release.”
“Genesis is a single-breath journey through space, through piano music overture.”
The relationship between art and science did not start and end with the music. Genesis’ artwork is the product of the talented Antonio Polidano Vella, a scientist reading for a Ph.D. in cancer cell research.
‘Space Piano Music Everyday‘, is currently being aired on Spotify, among other platforms, and is comprised of the artist’s own, unique brand of atmospheric piano and minimal electronic compositions.
The inspiration for this adventure originated from his mantra, Nullo Die Sine Nota (Not a day without a note).
The Malta-based artist is leading the way in contemporary space music, and taking his unique blend of piano and synth to levels that have yet to be seen in this contemporary music genre.
His music reflects the vastness of space as well the unknown expanse beyond the stars. Sound rationale behind the limitless possibilities of creativity behind each unique piece.
