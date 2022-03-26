Watch: Space Pianist Merges Science With Art To Give Malta A Unique Music Venture

Leonardo Barilaro, a pianist and aerospace engineer has channelled his love for science and space into music. His four-track EP: ‘Genesis’, is a lit, new concept centred around the concept of creation.

The release is part of an ongoing project titled “Space Piano Music Everyday,” a complex journey that sees Barilaro release a new song every day, for an entire year.

Lovin Malta reached out to Barilaro, the ‘Space Pianist’, who gave us the down-low on how advanced science in the realm of space and the universe was ‘converted’ into a sound that represents it.

“Similar patterns repeat on increasingly smaller scales, modelling chaotic events like crystal structure and galaxy evolution,” he began.

“That’s why the music ranges from space piano music to orchestral neo-classical, to progressive metal.”