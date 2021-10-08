‘Only 500g Of Weed Inside’: Here’s What Malta’s Cannabis Associations Will Look Like 

Detailed rules for cannabis associations have been published following the major announcement that Malta will start legalising them in an upcoming reform.

Published by Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici, Bill No. 241 proposes the establishment of an Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis and the amendment of various cannabis-related laws.

People will be able to purchase cannabis or cannabis seeds from associations, a concept popularised by Barcelona which allows organisations to grow and prepare the plant exclusively for its members.

These are all the rules for cannabis associations, as revealed in the Bill.

• Cannabis associations must be registered with the new Cannabis Authority and obtain a permit to operate.

• Associations will operate on a non-profit basis in accordance with the rules for NGOs in the Voluntary Organisations Act.

• Associations can only distribute cannabis to its members, no-non member will be allowed on its premises.

• Cannabis containers must include distinctive marks and quality control on the plant must be carried out.

• Only a maximum of 500 members can join an association and no one can be a member of a more than one association.

• Associations cannot advertise their activities in any manner, and no signs or designs related to cannabis or the cannabis culture can be shown on their premises in a way that is visible from the outside.

