Reforms Minister Takes Dig At Bernard Grech’s ‘Cheap’ Politics After PN Leader Takes Credit For Cannabis Reform

“He told us that this law is all thanks to him, even though he didn’t even know that we had published a White Paper and insulted us for not publishing anything. Neither he nor the PN participated in the public consultation process.”

“I want to leave partisan politics out of the debate over laws regulating the responsible use of cannabis as it’s an important social issue that requires serious discussion but I have to comment about the Opposition Leader’s ‘cheap’ politics,” Bonnici said.

Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici has called out Bernard Grech for adopting a “cheap” style of politics after the Opposition Leader took credit for the proposed cannabis reform.

“The people know we are a government that listens, discusses and takes decisions and that this will be another important change that leads us forward.”

The reform will see the possession of up to seven grams of cannabis and the cultivation of four plants at home, made legal. It will also see an authority set up to regulate cannabis clubs, which would be permitted under the proposed new law.

Grech has largely kept the PN out of the cannabis reform debate so far, only stating that any proposed law should tackle how people can purchase the plant through legal means without resorting to the black market.

The PN leader was also criticised after he claimed during an interview that the government had yet to publish a White Paper on cannabis reform. He later clarified that his point was that the White Paper wasn’t complete because it didn’t include a draft law.

Do you agree with the proposed cannabis reform?