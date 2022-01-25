‘Order More!’: Patients In Malta Fed Up With Medical Cannabis Out Of Stock Every Other Month

Four different strains within the range of prescription-based medical cannabis available in Malta have once again sold out and gone out of stock. That means that four out of seven strains are currently unavailable. This is far from the first time that medical cannabis patients have been left high and dry in Malta, with the Bedrocan strain often being out of stock. “This is the continued joke that patients get to experience every month,” the disgruntled patient told Lovin Malta.

“Do they not know how to order extra?” “This is yet another example of how Malta pretends to know what they are doing. Hilarious that patients have to pay countless fees and application fees for medicine we cannot even purchase. Does the person ordering not realise they run out every month? Order More!,” he said. The strains which are currently unavailable are Bediol, Bedrocan, Cannabis 1A 18/1, and Carbasi. “Perhaps they need to amend the new law that growers, after lab inspection and analysis, should be able to sell to pharmacies too, because this is nonsense,” he lamented.

Lovin Malta also spoke with Andrew Agius, who is a doctor specialising in pain treatment and a vocal advocate for cannabis legalisation in Malta to provide some insight on the issue. “The suppliers didn’t realise what a huge demand Malta has for medical cannabis and went out of stock soon after products became available. However, they promised that there will be no supply issues in future when the medicine is in stock again,” he explained. “This doesn’t apply for Bedrocan which will still have limited stock indefinitely because of supply issues from the Netherlands,” he said. This ongoing shortage in stock, unfortunately, poses consequences on patients who make use of the product for their own medical reasons. Back in August, Bedrocan prescription-based medical cannabis had been out of stock in Malta for almost three weeks. Do you think Malta’s medical cannabis patients deserve better?