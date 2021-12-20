Senior Nurse At Mount Carmel Breaks Down Cannabis Misconceptions Currently Making The Rounds In Malta

A senior nurse who practices at Mount Carmel has broken down pretty much all of the cannabis misconceptions currently making the rounds on the internet in Malta. From the days leading up to the landmark cannabis vote that took place last week to the president signing the bill last Saturday, there has been a copious amount of misinformation and scaremongering circulating all over the islands. Kevin Gafa, a Senior Nurse practising at Mount Carmel who was the president of the Malta Association of Psychiatric Nurses from 2006 until 2016, and is a member of the Council to this day, addressed all his thoughts on these misconceptions in a Facebook status.

“These are just a few of the arguments being made against the cannabis bill that I’ve come across in the last few days,” he said. 1. “Because teenagers will start trying out cannabis.” Gafa’s response to this was that at some point or another in their lives, the majority of teenagers would encounter someone offering them a drag from a joint. “The absolute majority will take a drag, and the absolute majority will not enjoy it, and spend the rest of their lives narrating the story of when they tried cannabis and did not enjoy it.” “The idea that everyone who tries weed becomes Pablo Escobar is incorrect and ridiculous.” 2. “Because my children will be able to purchase it no problem.” “An eighteen-year-old is not a child!” Gafa said. He re-clarified that the use of cannabis will not be permitted for those under eighteen and remains illegal, while cigarettes and alcohol are permitted for those aged 17 and over. 3. “Because now everyone will start growing weed uncontrollably.” Growing weed is definitely not an easy feat, and is one that requires time, money, effort and dedication. “The cannabis plant does not grow as simply as it is to grow a cactus plant that one buys from a bazaar,” Gafa said. He explained how a lot of dedication is needed, especially in a climate such as Malta’s. He also compared the growing of cannabis to the long process of growing grapes to eventually enjoy wine. 4. “Because they will start smoking it at work, or come to work high.” “In the same way that there are irresponsible people that consume alcohol while at work, there will probably be people that smoke during work as well.” “I imagine if someone is drunk while at work, then disciplinary measures will be taken against them, and the same principle applies for anyone who decides to get high during work,” he said. He also clarified that a night of drinking will leave you hungover, and probably unable to attend work to the point of taking sick leave. A hangover for cannabis does not exist.

5. “Because weed is a gateway drug.” Gafa explained how until a few days ago, weed was the only illegal substance that many end up trying. But on the other hand, alcohol, is the first legal substance that most people use that affects one’s behaviour. “Do you remember the uncle that gets too drunk at the feast march, and everyone laughs and goes along with him? Or the glass of wine that is present by default at every dinner? The experts know that when there is a problem of addiction, there is a huge possibility for childhood trauma. So it’s better if we focus on the families and children that might be at this risk, rather than blaming it on cannabis,” he said. 6. “Because Malta is going to end up becoming like Amsterdam.” Here Gafa took a more satirical approach, saying that if only that ended up being the case. “Instead of ugly blocks of concrete,” he said. “But that’s beyond the point. The law does not indicate that smoking will be permitted inside coffee shops, as it is in Amsterdam. One will only be able to purchase and go consume it in their homes. Everything else remains illegal,” he clarified. 7. “Because there will be more misbehaviour.” “This to me truly indicates the lack of knowledge that there is on the subject,” he expressed. “The worst I can think of is over-ordering on Bolt because of munchies, or laughing for no reason.” “Misbehaviour in terms of fights and vandalism occurs when people are under the influence of alcohol,” he said. Having said all of this, Gafa also clarified that responsibility and control should remain a priority when dealing with such matters. “But I’m sure we can agree that spreading misinformation and exaggerated arguments just because you don’t agree with something will only do more harm than good, and might actually have adverse effects,” he concluded. He also urged that the right of choice should remain fundamental. What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Bail Denied To Man Who Allegedly Supplied Bomb That Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia