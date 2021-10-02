‘Birżebbuġa Cannot Take More’: Resident Shares Concerns On €20 Million Racing Track

A Birżebbuġa resident has spoken up about the plans of a €20 million racing track in Ħal Far.

“Birżebbuġa cannot take more noise pollution,” Dr Melissa Bagley said. “It is already bombarded from all directions.”

The proposal of a car-racing track at Ħal Far will add to the noise pollution to which Birżebbuġa is already subjected, with airplanes descending towards the airport and noise coming from the operations of the Freeport Terminal.

Bagley is, besides a Birżebbuġa resident, the Deputy Secretary General of ADPD and a candidate on behalf of ADPD in the 5th Electoral District of which Birżebbuġa forms part.

“The Government proposal announced in celebratory mode, on the eve of a general election, shows a lack of sensitivity and signifies that, at the end of the day, the government does not care about the welfare of the residents of Birżebbuġa,” the party said.