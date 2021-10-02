‘Birżebbuġa Cannot Take More’: Resident Shares Concerns On €20 Million Racing Track
A Birżebbuġa resident has spoken up about the plans of a €20 million racing track in Ħal Far.
“Birżebbuġa cannot take more noise pollution,” Dr Melissa Bagley said. “It is already bombarded from all directions.”
The proposal of a car-racing track at Ħal Far will add to the noise pollution to which Birżebbuġa is already subjected, with airplanes descending towards the airport and noise coming from the operations of the Freeport Terminal.
Bagley is, besides a Birżebbuġa resident, the Deputy Secretary General of ADPD and a candidate on behalf of ADPD in the 5th Electoral District of which Birżebbuġa forms part.
“The Government proposal announced in celebratory mode, on the eve of a general election, shows a lack of sensitivity and signifies that, at the end of the day, the government does not care about the welfare of the residents of Birżebbuġa,” the party said.
The site is already in use on weekends, with noise pollution being picked up as far away as Kirkop and Safi.
APDP’s Party Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo emphasised that the Tal-Papa residential area in Birżebbuġa is already the zone most impacted by aircraft and Freeport Terminal noise pollution.
Just 1,500 metres away, it is also the zone closest to the planned car-racing track. “In addition, there is also the Bengħajsa hamlet, as well as a number of rural residential units,” Cacopardo said.
“No site in Malta can reasonably accommodate this racing track without being the cause of extreme nuisance to residents, damaging to the environment or both. Malta is small in size.”
“The sooner this basic fact sinks in, the better. It should be realised that there is no room for projects such as this car-racing track. In part this is the price we have to pay for a lack of planning over the years.”
Do you think the racing track in Ħal Far is a good idea for Malta’s development?