Here’s Why Jellyfish Blooms Are Getting Larger – And More Apparent – In Malta Than Ever

“Following a large-scale spawning (egg-laying) event by adult populations of the mauve stinger jellyfish last December and January, we have witnessed, since the beginning of March, a corresponding massive blooming/appearance of small, sub-adult (max: 4-5cm in diameter) individuals of the same species,” Deidun explained.

Apart from explaining the technical details behind such a phenomenon, he also pointed out that Malta’s waters have been experiencing a prolonged cold status, where the temperature dipped under 15 degrees for several weeks.

This comes following an invasion of jellyfish which was spotted today in St Julian’s Spinola Bay, with footage being sent to Lovin Malta.

Marine biologist Alan Deidun broke down why Malta’s waters have been seeing an increase in the eye-catching purple jellyfish, otherwise known as the mauve stinger.

“Presumably, the second bloom consists of the first generation emerging from the eggs laid three months back. This is an annual reproductive occurrence for the mauve stinger,” he said.

“What might change or fluctuate each year is basically;

1. The timing when such blooms appear (this year’s blooms appeared very early in the season, suggesting that we might yet again only have small populations of adult jellyfish this summer)

2. The magnitude of the same blooms, which was massive this year and spread out over a large area, extending from north Gozo to south Malta as well as to offshore areas such as Hurd’s Bank.”

“The exact drivers behind such fluctuations are not clear but may be related to climactic ones (example; the type of winter we have in terms of air temperature and rainfall), hydrodynamic ones (sea temperature, currents and storm activity) as well as to human-driven disturbances,” he explained.

“Besides the jellyfish, an increase in the frequency of jellyfish-eating fish (e.g. imperial blackfish) has been observed this year, besides a prolonged cold status for our sea, whose temperature dipped below 15 degrees for several weeks, which is contrary to previous years),” he said.

“Whilst jellyfish blooms have been documented in the Mediterranean since time immemorial, their frequency and intensity have increased in recent decades, leading some to suggest that the Mediterranean is undergoing a ‘fish to jellyfish’ paradigm shift,” he added.

He also added that he doesn’t believe that any fluctuations in jellyfish numbers are related to those in turtle populations “since other more important drivers are at play behind the increasing jellyfish numbers, which include, overfishing, low water quality, climate change, and an increase in man-made structures in the sea”.