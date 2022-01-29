IN PHOTOS: Plastic Construction Barriers Found In Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel

Plastic construction barriers have been found in the beautiful valley of Wied il-Għasel, that crosses through the locality of Mosta. The photos were captured yesterday, 28th January, by a Lovin Malta representative that happened to be visiting the valley. This comes just two days after Parks Malta uploaded a post on Facebook regarding cleaning works being carried out within the same valley, implying that the barriers have been removed.

“Thank you to residents that brought the illegally discarded waste to our attention,” Parks Malta said in a Facebook post along with an image of a red plastic barrier uploaded, on 26th January. It’s unclear whether the barriers were discarded into the valley or whether they were dragged by the water during a past storm. The image uploaded of the barrier is the same as those that were found in the same valley just yesterday.

Lovin Malta attempted to get in contact with Parks Malta but no response was given at the time of publishing. It’s unclear whether Parks Malta’s Facebook post was uploaded as an announcement of the works’ commencement or the works’ completion. What do you make of these photos?

