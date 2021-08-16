WATCH: Man Putting Out Mercedes Fire With Hose Pipe Is Malta’s Monday Morning Summer Mood

The heat has been more than uncomfortable this summer, so much so that dipping into the Mediterranean sea feels like taking a swim in a warm bowl of soup.

But some people have had it worse than others, including this poor gentleman who attempted to extinguish the flames engulfing his car from the safety of his boundary wall.

It seems like everything in Malta is catching fire this summer… and the best way to put out a fire is using a trusty garden hose pipe.

Unfortunately, Malta has been put through several weeks of unbearably hot temperatures, leaving some fields burning and others requiring 100,000 litres of water used to keep the land alive.

And let’s not get into all the power cuts caused by the astonishing heat.

It isn’t just our environment that is suffering, but our vehicles too – even if it is a Mercedes.

Yet, for Malta, cars catching on fire isn’t too uncommon with vehicles going up in flames every now and then.

