‘We Will Continue Fighting,’ FKNK Promise As Turtle Dove Season Opening Halted By Court Order

Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK has promised that it will continue fighting to have the re-opening of the turtle dove season restored, even though the bird has been classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

This comes as Malta’s law court has just accepted a warrant for a prohibitory injunction which was filed by BirdLife Malta. This has effectively halted the opening of the season for turtle doves which was scheduled for next Sunday.

In response to this, the FKNK has now filed an objection against the warrant and promised to continue fighting for their rights.

“We will continue to fight against these people’s intolerance who represent an organisation that does not respect democratic decisions and even want to destroy minorities from the society around us,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef told Lovin Malta.