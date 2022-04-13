‘We Will Continue Fighting,’ FKNK Promise As Turtle Dove Season Opening Halted By Court Order
Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK has promised that it will continue fighting to have the re-opening of the turtle dove season restored, even though the bird has been classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
This comes as Malta’s law court has just accepted a warrant for a prohibitory injunction which was filed by BirdLife Malta. This has effectively halted the opening of the season for turtle doves which was scheduled for next Sunday.
In response to this, the FKNK has now filed an objection against the warrant and promised to continue fighting for their rights.
“We will continue to fight against these people’s intolerance who represent an organisation that does not respect democratic decisions and even want to destroy minorities from the society around us,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef told Lovin Malta.
“We will use every means possible and will always be willing to offer our legal and technical assistance to the government and any entity concerned,” he promised.
Referring to the objection filed today, it said that, “the FKNK has done this to be able to intervene in the relative Case as the same FKNK represents the vast majority of hunters who are already licensed to hunt turtle doves from Sunday”.
It also ensured that hunters will continue to be adequately updated by the FKNK, which may issue directives if, when and as necessary.
Tag someone that needs to see this