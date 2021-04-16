A Fifth Of Malta’s Restaurants Closed Down During Pandemic, Worrying Study Finds

Around a fifth of Malta’s restaurants have closed down since the start of the pandemic, a worrying new study has found.

The study, conducted by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) in tandem with a number of food suppliers found that around 19% of establishments closed down between March 2020 and March 2021.

An additional 12% have put their operations on sale or to rent.

The ACE urged the government to immediately reopen restaurants, arguing that they weren’t to blame for the spread of coronavirus.

“Despite the clarity in statistics and the statements made by health officials that restaurants are not the cause, the health authorities have decided to discriminate against these, depriving them from their daily bread,” the association said.

Restaurants have been closed to seated diners since 5th March, and the government has so far refused to set a target date for their reopening. Times of Malta reported today that the plan is for them to open their doors by mid-May.