€500 Fine For Establishments Allowing Unvaccinated Patrons From Today
Establishments allowing unvaccinated patrons within their premises will be fined the sum of €500 as of today.
This comes as Malta’s new vaccination rules have officially come into effect, with the island starting to limit entry to restaurants, bars, snack bars, and gyms, among other places.
“Any person who manages any establishment or organises any activity in any establishment mentioned above and who gives access to any person not being in possession of a valid certificate of a recognised vaccination in accordance with the applicable criteria as defined in these standards, shall on conviction, be liable to the payment of a penalty of five hundred euro (€500) for each and every instance in which these regulations are breached.”
This was quoted from the COVID-19 Standards for establishments requiring proof of vaccination for entry, which have come into effect as of today 17th January.
Stand up events still are not permitted, masks will need to be worn while standing up inside of an establishment, and the number of persons entering cannot exceed that outlined in their operating license.
Many people are criticising the new vaccine rules, with protestors set to take the streets for a national strike later on this morning and PN Leader Bernard Grech having also described them as an “inquisition on human rights”.
What do you make of this?