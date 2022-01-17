€500 Fine For Establishments Allowing Unvaccinated Patrons From Today

Establishments allowing unvaccinated patrons within their premises will be fined the sum of €500 as of today.

This comes as Malta’s new vaccination rules have officially come into effect, with the island starting to limit entry to restaurants, bars, snack bars, and gyms, among other places.

“Any person who manages any establishment or organises any activity in any establishment mentioned above and who gives access to any person not being in possession of a valid certificate of a recognised vaccination in accordance with the applicable criteria as defined in these standards, shall on conviction, be liable to the payment of a penalty of five hundred euro (€500) for each and every instance in which these regulations are breached.”