Everything You Need To Know About Travelling To Malta During The COVID-19 Pandemic

If travelling isn’t enough of a logistical and planning headache, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned planning a holiday or work trip into a perpetual migraine with restrictions and requirements changing on a whim.

With that being said, Malta has a number of requirements that foreign travellers need to meet before entering the country for a vacation, including showing up to the airport with the right documentation and certificates.

If you’re planning a holiday or work trip in Malta, here’s all the information you need to know before packing your bags and heading to the airport.

Note: This list is updated according to the latest regulations released by local health authorities but it is advisable to check with authorities before making any bookings for your travels.

As of 22nd July, all passengers travelling to Malta must present:

A COVID-19 vaccine certificate recognised by local health authorities Only vaccine certificates from countries listed in Annex A are accepted – make sure to check if your country falls under the list here A vaccine certificate is only valid if it was issued at least two weeks after the final dose of an EMA-approved vaccine was administered.

Passengers must also complete a passenger locator form which can be found here

Passengers must also complete a health locator form which can be found in the same link as above.

What if I don’t have a valid vaccine certificate?

Those who do not possess a valid vaccine certificate or are travelling from a country not listed under Annex A will be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in the country and paid at your own expense.

This also applies to children aged five to 12, but not to those who are younger than five years old.

Moreover, those who enter the country with a negative PCR test will also be subject to a 14-day quarantine period. If you are a resident of Malta, you can choose to quarantine at an alternative location but only with the approval ([email protected]​.​) of the Superintendent of Public Health.

And if I’m travelling as a non-resident?

All non-residents entering Malta with a negative PCR test will have to quarantine for 14 days at a government-approved hotel and will need to pay €100 per room each night of their stay. This fee only includes breakfast delivered to the room.

Health authorities may require individuals to get tested throughout the quarantine period. If you show symptoms, you will have to pay for another PCR test costing €120.

What happens if you’re travelling from a country that’s not in Annex A?

Those who travel to Malta from a country that is not listed in Annex A have to take a PCR test on arrival and then take a rapid test on the 10th or 11th day of their quarantine period, which must be negative, in order to be released.

As of 1st August:

Passengers travelling from the United States and from states listed in Annex A will be required to provide a vaccine certificate with a scannable QR code.

Once again, this list will continue to be updated according to the regulations issued by local health authorities.

Malta is currently dealing with a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A surge in COVID-19 cases resulted in health authorities imposing new measures, including the shutting down of English langue schools.

