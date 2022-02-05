Five Dead Whilst COVID-19 Positive In Last 24 Hours While Active Cases Still Declining

Five persons have died while positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. Two women aged 84 and 87 years and three males aged 80, 83, and 86 years, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

195 new cases of the virus were found locally and 310 recoveries were reported.

86 patients are currently in Mater Dei Hospital, with six undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are currently 2555 active cases on the island.