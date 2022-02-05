Five Dead Whilst COVID-19 Positive In Last 24 Hours While Active Cases Still Declining
Five persons have died while positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. Two women aged 84 and 87 years and three males aged 80, 83, and 86 years, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.
195 new cases of the virus were found locally and 310 recoveries were reported.
86 patients are currently in Mater Dei Hospital, with six undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
There are currently 2555 active cases on the island.
The numbers continue to show a downward trend in the number of active cases.
Malta will completely remove its COVID-19 restriction limiting private home gatherings to four households as of Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced last Friday.
