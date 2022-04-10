Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Drop To Second Lowest Number This Month As Standing Event Restrictions Officially End 

Malta’s latest wave of COVID-19 cases is showing some early signs of potential plateauing, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 542 new cases were found today, the second-lowest since the start of April and well below the weekly moving average of new cases.

Meanwhile, 317 people recovered and three died while positive for the virus, although the data doesn’t clarify whether they died because of COVID-19 or other causes.