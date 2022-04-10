Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Drop To Second Lowest Number This Month As Standing Event Restrictions Officially End
Malta’s latest wave of COVID-19 cases is showing some early signs of potential plateauing, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
A total of 542 new cases were found today, the second-lowest since the start of April and well below the weekly moving average of new cases.
Meanwhile, 317 people recovered and three died while positive for the virus, although the data doesn’t clarify whether they died because of COVID-19 or other causes.
Malta has been relaxing COVID-19 measures bit by bit, with the latest stage of its ‘exit roadmap’ officially coming into force today.
Standing events can now take place outdoors without any restrictions or capping of attendees, while indoor standing events can take place but are restricted to attendees with a valid vaccine certificate.
Several events, including political rallies, were already taking place with no visible enforcement of COVID-19 rules, but attendees can now be comforted by the fact that the events they’re attending aren’t against the law.
Travel rules are set to relax on Tuesday, with people travelling from countries on the ‘red list’ allowed to do so with a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a COVID-19 recovery certificate (no older than 180 days), as an alternative to a vaccine certificate.
Should Malta drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions?