WATCH: ‘Bring Out Your Phones!’: Chris Fearne Doubles Down, Says Several PN MPs Asked Him To Skip COVID-19 Queue 

Drama ensued in Parliament this evening as Health Minister Chris Fearne doubled down on his warning that a Nationalist MP asked him to skip the queue to get a COVID-19 vaccine. After the PN’s parliamentary group unanimously denied Fearne’s claims, the Health Minister hit back and said he actually received these requests from more than one Opposition MP. “If we want to keep digging, there wasn’t just one but more than one but maybe now they’ve forgotten,” he said sarcastically. “Get your phones out, go on WhatsApp and see which one of you messaged me to jump the queue.”

“One felt they weren’t served after a few days and even sent me a gentle reminder. Search a bit. One asked for their family, one for the friends of their family, more than one asked for themselves,” Fearne continued. Although Fearne refused to say outright who these MPs were, he said he’s willing to tell the Opposition leader privately or inform the PN MPs publicly if they stand up one by one and ask him. At one point, Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg stood up and asked Fearne if he was referring to her. “I know she asked me to take the vaccine because her daughter has a condition but I’m not referring to her,” Fearne responded.

However, Buttigieg accused him of lying. “I swear I never asked the minister if I can take the vaccine, not even for my daughter because she was entitled to it and indeed got vaccinated last Saturday. However, on Saturday someone had the gall to approach me to take it and I refused because I won’t let people drag me into the mud. You should be ashamed of yourselves!” PN leader Bernard Grech then formally complained to the Speaker, accusing Fearne of abusing his parliamentary privilege. What do you make of this exchange?

READ NEXT: Junior College Students Raise Concerns Over Classes Not Switching To Online