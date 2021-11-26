WATCH: In Packed Paris Airport, Joseph Calleja Says It’s Time To ‘Reclaim Liberties’ From COVID-19 Restrictions

Renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja has said it’s time to “reclaim our liberties” from COVID-19 restrictions, questioning the logic behind the current state of the play.

In a Twitter video he filmed at the passport control area of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Calleja turned his camera to the throngs of people queuing up, with absolutely no social distancing.

“Literally thousands of people crammed together for two hours with no control, no social distancing, no nothing and then some forms of entertainment and restaurants have to go through hell,” he said.