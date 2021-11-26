WATCH: In Packed Paris Airport, Joseph Calleja Says It’s Time To ‘Reclaim Liberties’ From COVID-19 Restrictions
Renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja has said it’s time to “reclaim our liberties” from COVID-19 restrictions, questioning the logic behind the current state of the play.
In a Twitter video he filmed at the passport control area of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Calleja turned his camera to the throngs of people queuing up, with absolutely no social distancing.
“Literally thousands of people crammed together for two hours with no control, no social distancing, no nothing and then some forms of entertainment and restaurants have to go through hell,” he said.
Its official – #covid19 doesn’t like airports… pic.twitter.com/RMujkIMv5k
— Joseph Calleja (@MalteseTenor) November 25, 2021
“It’s really time for us to reclaim our liberties because, unless someone tells me that COVID-19 will infect me in a theatre but not at the airport, then I don’t know what else to say.”
Calleja made it clear that he was speaking from a global, and not a strictly local perspective, praising Malta for “doing great” with the COVID-19 situation.
Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with four people dying after having tested positive for the virus in the past two days.
However, hospitalisations remain stable, with today’s bulletin showing there are 12 COVID-19 patients at Mater Dei, out of whom two are receiving intensive care.
Do you think COVID-19 restrictions should be loosened?