Mental Health Check: How Youths In Malta Are Coping With Life

Malta’s President George Vella, together with countless other experts in the field attending an event with the Richmond Foundation, revealed the findings of a Barometer on Youth Mental Health in Malta. Shockingly, it was found that 70% of all respondents felt anxiety. The study was aimed at youths aged between 13 and 25 years old, meaning that the younger generations are finding it hard to cope with everyday life. Richmond Foundation highlighted how crucial and life-changing their services are to the countless individuals who are experiencing something similar to this. Over the past two years, the demand for Richmond Foundation’s services has skyrocketed ,with an increase of 1,000%. That’s why, through an ESF funded project, Richmond Foundation plans to help all of those in need. By offering professional training to parents and professionals who are heavily in contact with struggling individuals, everyone can be better equipped to deal with these tricky emotions.

Launching ankrayouth.org is one of the ways the Richmond Foundation is battling the mental health situation found in our teens. Apart from curating a safe space where youths can go to access help, Richmond Foundation has also launched a fundraising campaign in collaboration with several media houses that will run throughout the next four weeks. These funds collected will then be used to continue to reduce the struggle and help youths stabilise their mental health once again. During the conference, President George Vella spoke about how prevention is better than cure, especially when it comes to youths’ mental health. Looking at every aspect that can affect one’s mental health, a focus is placed on our youths’ social and emotional development. A number of mental health professionals also attended the conference. Prof Josianna Scerri provided the main findings of the Youth Mental Health Barometer, Ms Mirian Theuma spoke about the challenges youths face, whilst Dr Natalie Kenely helped the audience understand the emotional lives of young people.

Maltese youths have an insurmountable amount of resilience in them, but this also means that asking for help is something that’s almost unheard of among the younger generations. A look was also taken at the efforts carried out by the Richmond Foundation by Nigel Camilleri. Adding to his points, Rachael Scicluna explored the importance of the surrounding environment when it comes to youths’ mental health. The conference was closed off with Emma Micallef Darmenia speaking about her personal experience in utilising Richmond Foundation’s mental health services. It’s no surprise that the past two years have led to a massive need for Richmond Foundation’s services. Support for other age groups also doubled since 2021. But, being able to help the community for free comes with its financial struggles. Richmond Foundation is always in need of support, whether it’s in the form of a monetary donation or volunteering some of your time, see how you can help here. Thanks to the public, Richmond Foundation can continue to help those struggling and ensure healthier and more sustainable mental health for everyone. Do your part and donate!