Get Your Pride On! This Year’s Malta Pride Concert Is Nearly Sold Out

This year’s Pride Week is cancelled due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your pride on.

As part of their thrilling Pride programme, the Allied Rainbow Communities in association with HSBC is bringing you a one-of-a-kind concert on 18th September.

Themed #YouAreIncluded, the concert will be a celebration of diversity and inclusion – values at the core of the LGBTQI+ community – with a variety of acts including song, dance and comedy.

A highlight of the concert will be the drag competition, with international and local judges deciding who deserves to take the crown of ‘Drag Artist’ home.