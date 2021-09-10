Get Your Pride On! This Year’s Malta Pride Concert Is Nearly Sold Out
This year’s Pride Week is cancelled due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your pride on.
As part of their thrilling Pride programme, the Allied Rainbow Communities in association with HSBC is bringing you a one-of-a-kind concert on 18th September.
Themed #YouAreIncluded, the concert will be a celebration of diversity and inclusion – values at the core of the LGBTQI+ community – with a variety of acts including song, dance and comedy.
A highlight of the concert will be the drag competition, with international and local judges deciding who deserves to take the crown of ‘Drag Artist’ home.
The show will be hosted by Chucky, together with 89.7 Bay’s Daniel & Ylenia, and this year’s artists include Enya Magri, Miriana Conte, Chucky Bartolo, Keith St. John and many more talented stars!
It takes place at the Argotti Botanic Gardens & Resource Centre in Floriana from 6.30pm onwards, and it’s completely free to attend.
The event will be seated and in line with COVID-19 regulations, and tickets will not be sold at the door – so get your hands on those very last tickets here!
Will you be attending this year’s Pride concert?