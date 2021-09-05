WATCH: Maltese Metal Band Goes Back To Basics With Emotional, Acoustic Rendition Of Hit Track

Yet, Decline The Fall not only produces a compelling acoustic track that captures the fragility and emotion of the track but in stripping the track down the band manages to add more, with a refreshing layer of reverberation and rawness that makes this an emotional listen.

While acoustic renditions of metal songs isn’t something new to the acquired genre, successful attempts at it are few and far between.

Decline The Fall is known for conjuring hard-hitting and melodic passages built for mosh pits and maniacal metalheads, but the Maltese metal band has taken it down a notch with the release of an acoustic version of its hit song, Nemesis.

And for comparisons, here’s the original version in all its traditional metalcore glory…

In stripping down the track to an acoustic version, the Maltese metal band takes away from the full-frontal, sonic assault and places more emphasis on the lyrics at hand and the dichotomous and ambivalent nature of our very own existence.

Where will we go? When the earth starts shaking The ground starts breaking. We are the sickness.

Nemesis was also written with Malta in mind and the social and cultural climate that cultivates a society of judgement and disapproval to those who choose to embark on a less traditional path in life.

“From our perspective, chasing music is considered a ‘phase’ by many, and not a dream worth chasing. Arts are considered hobbies, not a means to make a living, because in Malta, we’re moulded to sit at a desk and wear a suit in order to feel accomplished,” Decline The Fall’s Kris Farrugia told Lovin Malta.

More than just an acoustic version of its predecessor, Nemesis feels completely reconceptualised and features a dark and gradual buildup with bottled emotions erupting as the track reaches a passionate climax, before fading out.

The music video also helps reveal the themes of the track, shifting from lightness to darkness as the band drives the message of humanity’s self-sabotage and physical/psychological torment.

“What is light without darkness What is darkness in our minds”

Impressively, the music video was shot and produced by the band members themselves in the band’s new headquarters in Slovenia, which just goes to show that there’s much more to Decline The Fall than a group of headbanging, blast-beating and guitar-shredding metalheads.

