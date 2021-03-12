Abandoned Puppies Found Sheltering In Siġġiewi Cave Are Now Up For Adoption 

An Animal Welfare operation ended with the rescue of six abandoned puppies sheltering in a cave.

The puppies, which were taking refuge in a small cave near Siġġiewi, are now currently being attended to at APH Veterinary Hospital.

The operation lasted several hours with the sixth pup being rescued hours ago, just before nightfall.

Unfortunately, the puppies’ mother remains missing, with Animal Welfare and activists still on the lookout in the area.

“Hopefully the mother dog will be next. Sadly she was not spotted at all since this rescue effort was initiated yesterday,” Rescued Is My Favorite Breed said on Facebook.

“Animal Welfare officers will be patrolling the area and field owners have been advised to report if found or spotted.”

With the pups now in the care of Animal Welfare, animal activists are now appealing for people to come forward to adopt them.

“Please share so that it won’t be long before these lovelies start their new lives with their future families,” the page said.

Individuals interested in adopting the puppies can contact Lulu Arpa on her Facebook page.

