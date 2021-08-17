‘Killing Should Be The Last Resort’: Aggressive Dogs Should Be Rehabilitated Before Being Put To Sleep, Activist Urges

An animal rights activist has called on local authorities to carry out an overhaul of the protocols in place to determine when an animal can be put down.

The appeal comes after three pit bull dogs – Mason, Archie and Xena – were put down by the Animal Welfare Department in recent weeks.

Several individuals have reached out to Lovin Malta over the past couple of days about the case, arguing that while one of the dogs was mildly aggressive, they were not hopeless cases and could easily have been trained and rehabilitated.

This comes weeks after Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina sounded the alarm over the possibility that Malta would need to introduce ‘kill shelters’ unless it took action now and introduced requirements for people to own pets.

Details about this latest case are a bit scarce but it appears that the three dogs were taken in by the Animal Welfare Department recently. They were put down some days later over aggressive behaviour.

Legally speaking, the Animal Welfare Department has every right to put down an aggressive dog, though there are other avenues that can be explored before such drastic action is taken, according to Robert Xuereb Archer.

Xuereb Archer, together with his partner Roberta Farrugia, founded the Facebook page Vegan Prism – a vegan lifestyle resource platform – and has taken great interest in the case.

Xuereb Archer added however that had Malta had a proper system for determining when an animal is too aggressive to be rehabilitated, the dogs would likely have been spared.

“If you can save five, six, seven out of ten aggressive dogs, why not? Killing should be the last resort after all other options have been exhausted,” Xuereb Archer said.