A pet rabbit was found tied up in a plastic bag and thrown in a pile of rubbish earlier today.

According to Sunshine Animal Sanctuary, the pet rabbit was covered in parasites, with knots on its fur, and “desperately hungry and thirsty”. The rabbit also appears to be blind.

“Clearly a pet who someone no longer wanted,” the sanctuary said in a Facebook post. “An irresponsible, heartless and cruel person who literally left the rabbit in that bag to die.”

With Animal Welfare and other NGOs inundated, the sanctuary welcomed the rabbit into its home and will be taking it to a vet as soon as possible.

“We have given him treatment for the parasites and will take him to a vet as soon as we can,” it said.

The sanctuary has also been “swamped” with rescue rabbits as of late and issued a plea for fostering or adoption.

There have been several cases of abandoned pet rabbits this year, including Hope, who was discovered with ear mites and mange on the side of a Maltese road. Despite attempts to rescue the rabbit, Hope died at a later stage.

Moreover, a virus has been linked to the potential death of wild rabbits at Majjistral Park with authorities launching an investigation into the matter.

Sunshine Animal Sanctuary ended with a plea for donations to help continue its work.

