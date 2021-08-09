WATCH: Boaters Spot Diana The Turtle As She Swims Through Marsaskala Bay
Living by the sea, Maltese people are used to seeing many things. From dolphins riding the waves around the island to even schools of fish swimming through the sea.
Yet, it is a rare and beautiful sight to see a turtle make regular appearances swimming just below the surface in one of our harbours.
This is something that boaters have been able to delight in over the past few days as a female loggerhead turtle has been sighted numerous times swimming through Marsaskala.
Nicknamed Diana, the loggerhead turtle appears to be healthy and most likely hunting for fish to eat in Marsaskala Bay. On Facebook, Nature Trust’s Wildlife Rescue Team revealed that they’d received numerous reports over the past few days about the turtle.
The footage seen above, captured by people who reported the sighting, shows Diana slowly swimming past parked boats.
Thanks to the video, Diana was able to be verified as being in good health. It was also revealed that rescue volunteers have been monitoring Diana daily in order to make sure she remains safe.
Nevertheless, they have appealed to boaters in the area to drive carefully so that Diana is not injured accidentally.
This year, Malta did not register any known turtle nests. However, it is still a beautiful sight to see turtles gracing Maltese waters.
Nature Trust Malta have appealed for people to continue to inform them about sightings of Diana and her precise location via SMS to 9999 9505 or to [email protected].
Tag an animal lover!