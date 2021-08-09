WATCH: Boaters Spot Diana The Turtle As She Swims Through Marsaskala Bay

Living by the sea, Maltese people are used to seeing many things. From dolphins riding the waves around the island to even schools of fish swimming through the sea.

Yet, it is a rare and beautiful sight to see a turtle make regular appearances swimming just below the surface in one of our harbours.

This is something that boaters have been able to delight in over the past few days as a female loggerhead turtle has been sighted numerous times swimming through Marsaskala.

Nicknamed Diana, the loggerhead turtle appears to be healthy and most likely hunting for fish to eat in Marsaskala Bay. On Facebook, Nature Trust’s Wildlife Rescue Team revealed that they’d received numerous reports over the past few days about the turtle.